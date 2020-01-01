Ilhan Omar Called Adulteress As Alleged Lover Divorces Wife

Written by Ann Brown

Did freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar have an affair with her political consultant, Tim Mynett? They say “no,” Mynett’s ex-wife says “yes” in divorce papers. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., the first Somali-American elected to Congress who is a frequent target of President Donald Trump, speaks as she introduces the Zero Waste Act that creates a federal grant program to help local governments invest in waste reduction initiatives, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Did freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar have an affair with her political consultant, Tim Mynett? While both Omar, 38, who recently divorced her husband and the father of her three children, and Mynett, 38, say “no,” Mynett’s ex-wife says “yes” in divorce papers.

And the affair, according to Dr. Beth Jordan was the reason her marriage to Mynett deteriorated and she slammed the Minnesota Democrat as an adulteress during a 16-minute hearing, the Daily Mail reported.

“I have a statement to make,” Jordan, 55, said, adding that Mynett “had an affair with Ilhan Omar.”

“The allegation was first reported by The Post in August, when Jordan claimed in a divorce filing that Mynett confessed to the affair in a ‘shocking declaration of love’ for Omar in April before ditching his wife,” The New York Post reported.

In early September, Mynett filed a response and denied he had an affair with Omar, even though there are photos of the two frequently leaving the same apartment.

Mynett paints his marriage as one of convenience. In the court papers, he said he only agreed to marry Beth to stop her from kicking him out of and away from their then-six-year-old son.

“Mynett was 25 and Beth, at the time his live-in-girlfriend, was 42 when she had their son in February 2006. They continued to live together, but in 2012 Beth ‘made it clear she wanted to be married and if they were not married, Mynett would have to move out and parent their son from afar,’ the court papers say. They continued to live together, but in 2012 Beth ‘made it clear she wanted to be married and if they were not married, Mynett would have to move out and parent their son from afar,’ the court papers say,” The Daily Mail reported.

Mynett’s E Street Group has been paid $370,000 by Omar’s campaign and this has resulted in at least one campaign-finance complaint.