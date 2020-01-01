New York Gives $3.5M Grant To Help Build Hip-Hop Museum In The Bronx

Written by Ann Brown

Nas. Photo: WENN

According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the $80 million-Universal Hip Hop Museum will open in 2023 the South Bronx, considered the birthplace of Hip Hop. The museum is currently operating temporarily in Bronx Terminal Market.

The museum is expected to be a win-win for the city. The museum’s director, Rocky Bucano, told The New York Post that the Hip Hop Museum, to open in the Bronx Point development, will generate tourism and tax revenues for the Bronx and New York. “The museum is part of the renaissance of the Bronx. The Bronx is coming back,” he said. “But the museum will be of the people and for the people.”

Bucano also added that the museum received $6.5 million additional in funds from the city.

“It’s the best Christmas gift ever,” Universal Hip Hop Museum ​spokesperson Renee Foster told Patch. “It’s like Santa Claus.”

Expect not just Hip-Hop music to be showcased at the museum; there will also be exhibits on break dancers, graffiti artists, disc jockeys, and MCs.

“Hip hop culture was born in the Bronx and New York City is the cultural center of the world,” said Foster. “We’re joining institutions like Carnegie Hall and all those great artistic institutions.”

Corporate partners for the museum include Microsoft and MIT as well as support from Hip-Hop artists such as Nas, Q-Tip, and LL Cool J.

“The Universal Hip Hop Museum will occupy 50,000 square feet in Bronx Point, the residential and retail project by L+M Development Partners that will be erected north of the 145th Street bridge along the Harlem River in the Bronx,” The New York Post reported.