Alphabet’s Loon Plans To Launch Internet Access Balloons In Uganda

Written by Peter Pedroncelli

Loon plans to address coverage issues and expand internet access in Uganda by flying helium-powered balloons over remote areas in the East African country. Image Source: Loon.

Loon, an Alphabet company that uses helium-powered balloons to provide internet, has announced an overflight agreement with Uganda, according to TechAfrica.

The balloons enable more widespread access to the internet, especially for users in remote regions that are not served by mobile networks.

Ground stations in internet-enabled areas beam an internet signal to high-altitude balloons capable of providing a connection to areas that do not have internet coverage far from the ground stations.

Of the 800 million people worldwide who live in areas that do not have internet coverage, 44 percent or around 352 million are in sub-Saharan Africa, the World Economic Forum reports.

Expanding internet access in Uganda

In 2018, there were 10 million mobile internet connections in Uganda — a penetration rate of 23 percent, compared to less than 1 percent for fixed-line internet connections, according to a 2019 report by the GSM Association.

Loon plans to address coverage issues and expand internet access in Uganda by flying the balloons over specific remote areas that lack coverage.

Loon’s agreement with the Ugandan government is critical to the success of the project.

The balloons operate at high altitudes in the Ugandan national airspace. The permission of national aviation authorities is necessary as the balloons share airspace with other aircraft.

The Loon project began in 2013 as Alphabet’s effort to tackle the challenge of extending internet access to unconnected communities worldwide, mostly in poorer countries.

Alphabet is the parent company of the Silicon Valley-based search engine giant Google.

Loon is already operating in neighboring Kenya. In July 2018, Telkom Kenya became the first mobile operator to partner with the Loon project, according to DailyMaverick.

In February 2019, Loon’s coverage in Kenya extended to more remote areas.

