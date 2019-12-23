San Francisco-Based Fintech Firm Raises $6M For Southern African Expansion

Written by Peter Pedroncelli

43 SHARES Share Tweet Share

African mobile money payment firm Chipper Cash has raised $6 million from Deciens Capital to fund its Southern African expansion. Chipper Cash co-founders Ham Serunjogi (right) and Maijid Moujaled (left). Image supplied by 500 Startups

Chipper Cash, a Ugandan mobile money payment firm based in Silicon Valley, has raised $6 million from Deciens Capital to fund its expansion into southern Africa.

Chipper Cash offers no-fee, person to person, cross-border mobile-money payments in Africa through its mobile app.

Chipper Cash claims to have processed 3 million transactions for more than 600,000 active users.

Chipper Cash was founded in 2018 by Ugandan CEO Ham Serunjogi and Ghanaian Maijid Moujaled. They both moved to the U.S. to study and work in Silicon Valley.

Payment startup Chipper Cash raises $6M for Southern Africa expansion https://t.co/qnLf30q7rF pic.twitter.com/eRQRL8hYSU — CyberBlog (@CyberBlog1) December 17, 2019

They chose San Francisco as their headquarters with offices in Africa to have access to venture capital and U.S. developers while also maintaining a presence in their key African markets.

Southern African expansion

In September 2019, Chipper Cash launched in Nigeria, the largest African economy. Already available in six African countries — Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, Tanzania, Rwanda and Kenya — the company is now targeting Southern Africa.

“Southern Africa is an area we’re looking to expand to in 2020,” CEO Serunjogi told TechCrunch on a call, choosing not to disclose which countries in the region Chipper Cash was targeting.

The southern African region is home to South Africa, the second-largest African economy. The transaction value for remittances in South Africa is expected to show a compound annual growth rate of 27.7 percent from 2019-2022, according to Statista.

That means that in 2022, an estimated $2.6 million worth of remittances is forecast to be sent by around 4 million users in South Africa.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 68: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin talks about the recent backlash against LeBron James for not speaking up for Joshua Wong and the violent Hong Kong protestors.

Chipper Cash has already attracted investment. In May 2019, the fintech firm raised a $2.4 million seed round led by San Francisco-based fintech investor Deciens Capital, which also led this most recent funding round.

In total Chipper Cash has raised $8.4 million — all of that funding coming in 2019, according to Crunchbase.

Other Chipper Cash investors include Silicon Valley accelerator 500 Startups and San Francisco investment firm Liquid 2 Ventures, which was co-founded by Joe Montana.

Chipper Cash Eyes Southern Africa Expansion After Raising $6m Led by Deciens Capital https://t.co/2cV1ugX38h pic.twitter.com/EaOXIEf3qD — TechawkNG (@techawkng) December 17, 2019

Why don't you use chipper cash,it easy to use it ,it Free!!! Rwandans we don't need to continue to be charged expensive money by the Telco use chipper cash ,may is our chances to change our sytle life in Rwanda and Africa. pic.twitter.com/2FQ4j4JGhQ — Havugineza Jean Damascene (@HavuginezaD) December 15, 2019