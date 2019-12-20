5 Black Businesses To Make Your Holiday Season Lit

39 SHARES Share Tweet Share

CultureBanx collaborator, Nile, published a special holiday guide that not only tells shoppers about emerging Black-owned brands to shop with for the holidays, but also offers discounts to each business, all of which are available online. Photo Courtesy of CultureBanx.

Holiday shoppers are expected to spend over $1.1T dollars this holiday season

Online sales are expected to jump 14% to 16% during the holidays

It is well known that retail sales soar during the holiday season, as shoppers seek out deals for themselves and gifts for loved ones. In order to ensure that Black-owned businesses are not left out of this sales spike, several entities publish Black-owned Holiday Gift Guides to encourage shoppers to support these unique businesses. CultureBanx collaborator, Nile, published a special holiday guide that not only tells shoppers about emerging Black-owned brands to shop with for the holidays, but also offers discounts to each business, all of which are available online.

Why This Matters: Conscientious holiday shopping is becoming such a focus that major media organizations are starting to publish content to help shoppers stick to their values during this major shopping season. Further, numerous groups have specifically called for Black shoppers to boycott busy retail days like Black Friday over the years in an effort to call attention to issues affecting this community. Shopping with Black-owned businesses allows many consumers to shop with a clear conscience during this season.

There is a renewed focus in this community on Black Santas, so much so, that a new app, Copper & Brass even helps families track down the nearest Black Santa. The brand features Black images, including Black Santa in wrapping paper and holiday gifting materials such as gift bags and ornaments. For shoppers that are looking to put something special under the tree for the little ones, Fusion dolls offers self-esteem boosting toys for children with its line of Black and brown dolls. The ladies in our lives who care about their natural hair will enjoy satin-lined turbans gifts from Loza Tam, which was recently featured in Essence magazine. Also, Ceylon Skincare makes a great gift for men, especially since it has an easy-to-use system that is specifically designed for men of color. Of course, some things are ubiquitous, and a great condiment is one of them like Trade St. Jam Co.’s small-batch jam that is so good, it’s been featured on Viceland.

These giftable Black-owned businesses can make our holiday season impactful as well as fun

Situational Awareness: Our money flows freely and widely during the holiday season, and often times those dollars benefit large retailers with poor track records when it comes to honoring and prioritizing Black consumers. These giftable Black-owned businesses can make our holiday season impactful as well as fun. For discount codes to shop with these and more Black-owned businesses through December 31, visit theNileList.com.

This article was originally published in CultureBanx. It is reposted here with permission. Read the original.