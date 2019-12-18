Access To Affordable Housing May Alleviate Education Woes

Affordable housing isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, but can help families and children on the path to educational and life success. Photo Courtesy of Flickr.

Children from low-income families in affordable housing score better on cognitive development tests

As of 2019, 67% of families favor school choice

It takes a village to raise a child, whether that’s family or the community they live in. Especially, when you consider that children from low-income families in affordable housing score better on cognitive development tests than those without it. Affordable housing, however, isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, but can help families and children on the path to educational and life success.

Why This Matters: More often than not, affordable housing is mandated to low-income areas impacted by redlining codes and ordinances. As such, these areas tend to have lower-performing schools compared to other wealthier neighborhoods. Advocates pushing for affordable housing have also pushed for families to choose their child’s school. As of 2019, 67% of families favor school choice, with 67% of African Americans and 73% of Latinos backing the initiative.

Stability at home plays a crucial role in a child’s educational development, so it makes sense that education advocates to continue pressing for access to affordable housing. Instability in the home leads to disruption which leads to children not being able to perform adequately, directly contributing to dropout rates later in their academic pursuits. The issue has caught the attention of NBA all-star LeBron James as he recently announced the construction of affordable housing for students and his families in need at his I Promise School, with the hope of providing the much sought-after stability these students need.

Despite rulings like Brown v. Board of Education, little has been done to actually improve educational inequality

Situational Awareness: Despite rulings like Brown v. Board of Education, little has been done to actually improve educational inequality. Even with the best intentions of private citizens like James with the means to provide stability for families, it only serves a microscopic subset of the community that needs large-scale reform to happen both economically and educationally. Children need love, care, and most importantly, stability in order to succeed.