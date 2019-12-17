Best Stories

Written by Leela Sanikop

Tuesday 12.17 .2019

Slavery Reparations Stir Contentious Debate. Why Brown And Other Universities Are Trying To Make Things Right

The debate about whether or not governments across the globe should pay reparations to descendants of African slaves is nothing new. But 400 years after the first captured Africans set foot on British colonies, it has been re-energized. Proponents of the policy believe those who oppose it should take a page from college and universities’ books on the matter.

Orlando Jones Says He Was Fired From ‘American Gods’ Because His Character Sends ‘Wrong Message for Black America’

Orlando Jones is not biting his tongue about being fired from “American Gods.” On the show, the actor portrayed Mr. Nancy, an iteration of Anansi, the African god of knowledge who often takes the form of a trickster. On Saturday, he took to Twitter alleging race was the motivating factor behind his release, Slate reported.

Inside Atlanta HBCU’s Fall Data Science Plan and the Quest to Create More Black Data Scientists

Students entering their freshman year at Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, Morehouse College, and Morehouse School of Medicine, will be among the first to get a shot at piloting the Atlanta University Center Consortium’s forthcoming data science program slated to launch in fall of 2020.

Cannabis Stocks Sink After FDA Warning: ‘CBD Has The Potential To Harm You’

It wasn’t good news late last month for Cannabis stocks. After the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued health warnings over CBD, cannabis stocks tanked. The stocks are now recovering.

5 Reasons Why Specialization Is The Key To Profitability

Being a startup business isn’t easy, but specialization can make a difference in whether or not one is successful. The success rate decreases each year of the first five years in business. According to Small Business Trends, while 80 percent of startups survive into the second year and 70 percent make it to the third, only 56 percent survive their fifth year.