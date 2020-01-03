Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle In New Puma Campaign, ‘Forever Stronger’

Written by Ann Brown

Lauren London honors her late boyfriend, the rapper/community activist Nipsey Hussle with her new “Forever Stronger” campaign video for Puma. Hussle was killed on March 31 in front of his Marathon clothing store in LA. He and the 35-year-old actress dated from 2013 until his death. They have a three-year-old son, Kross, together.

In the “Forever Stronger” clip London is walking through the city’s Crenshaw neighborhood, where Hussle was raised while reciting a poem written by Hussle’s sister Samantha Smith.

“Pain is the light, pain is insight. The body hurts but the spirit grows. The flesh is starving while wisdom overflows,” London says. “I got a question only Lord knows: Does life birth us twice?”

“Before his death, Hussle’s clothing store, The Marathon Clothing, partnered with PUMA. The PUMA x TMC collection launched six months after his death and featured sixteen pieces,” CNN reported.

“Nipsey spearheaded this project from concept to final product over the course of last year, flying to meetings, reviewing samples, bringing in material references he liked, and most importantly ensuring that it reflected his style authentically with no compromise,” an Instagram post confirming the collaboration between Hussle’s estate and Puma read. “This project is very special to our team and we’re handling it with the utmost care to ensure it’s delivered exactly as Nipsey envisioned it.”

Now London is following in his footsteps.

“Lauren London is proud to join forces with PUMA to support her on this next chapter of her journey,” the video’s YouTube description reads. “This piece was a creative vision Lauren wanted to bring to life to signify the continuation of her marathon alongside PUMA. Forever Stronger.”

No release dates have been announced for the PUMA x Lauren London “Forever Stronger” collection, the New York Post reported.