Life Expectancy In The U.S. Has Fallen For 3 Straight Years

Written by Ann Brown

A new study revealed that life expectancy in the U.S. among people ages 25-64 has dropped for three years straight. Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

Drug overdoses, suicides, alcohol-related illnesses, and obesity are causing people to die earlier in the United States. A new study revealed that life expectancy in the U.S. among people ages 25-64 has dropped for three years straight.

According to a study by the Journal of the American Medical Association, an increasing mortality rate and falling life expectancy for Americans ages 25-64 and the trend crosses gender, racial, and ethnic lines.

In fact, “a baby born in the U.S. in 2017 is expected to live to be 78.6 years old, which is down from 78.7 from the year before,” CNBC reported. “The last three years represent the longest consecutive decline in the American lifespan at birth since the period between 1915 and 1918, which included World War I and the Spanish Flu pandemic, events that killed many millions worldwide.”

There wasn’t just one reason why, but a variety of reasons. Between 1999 and 2017, fatal drug overdoses in midlife “increased by 386.5 percent. The rate of alcohol-related disease deaths rose by 157.6 percent over that same period for people between 25 and 34. And suicide rates jumped almost 40% among people 25-64 and by nearly 56 percent for people ages 55-64,” Newsy reported.

The death rate among people 25-34 saw the highest relative increase from 2010-2017. According to the study, there was a 29 percent increase. It was men who had an overall higher all-cause mortality in comparison with women, yet women are increasingly dying from diseases considered to be more common among men.

