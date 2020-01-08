Lawyers Want To Exhume Body Of Crypto Firm Founder Who Died With $145M In Limbo

Written by Ann Brown

Lawyers representing angry investors in a now-defunct cryptocurrency company want to confirm the death of the firm's founder by exhuming his remains.

“Gerald Cotten, 30, held the virtual keys to a whopping $137 million in online currency kept in ‘digital wallets,’when he died suddenly last year of complications of Crohn’s Disease…The QuadrigaCX founder was the sole person with passwords to the wallets — and only $25 million of the funds have been recovered. The company had 115,000 customers,” The New York Post reported.

Quadriga CX cryptocurrency exchange platform immediately collapsed right after Cotten’s death and its users are requesting that Canadian authorities dig up and examine the body to make sure the person buried there is really Cotten.

“Rumors have been swirling online that Cotten faked his own death and ran off with the funds after an investigation by Ernt & Young alleged Cotten had created Quadriga accounts under different names, and that ‘substantial funds’ were transferred to him,” The New York Post reported.

To get down to the bottom of this, the law firm of “Miller Thompson LLP wrote to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police…requesting an exhumation and post-mortem autopsy on Cotten’s body to confirm both its identity and the cause of death given the questionable circumstances surrounding Cotten’s death and the significant losses of Affected Users.’The company confirmed to CNN the letter was genuine,” CNN reported.