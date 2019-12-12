African-Made Mara Phones Exported To 43 Countries Globally

Written by Peter Pedroncelli

34 SHARES Share Tweet Share

The Mara X device from Mara Phones. Image supplied by Mara Phones

Rwandan millionaire Ashish Thakkar, owner and CEO of Dubai-based Mara Group, has built Africa’s first high-tech smartphone factories where the entire device is manufactured in Africa.

After launching smartphone factories in Rwanda and South Africa in 2019, Mara Phones has announced that its phones are now exported to 43 countries, according to a press release sent to Moguldom.

The highest number of orders for its smartphones come from Europe and the U.S.

Mara Phones made in Africa

The manufacturing facility in Kigali was launched in October and the second factory in Durban began production later that month.

Mara Phones claims that its phones are the first completely African-made devices. All the parts used in its devices are produced and assembled at the Rwandan and South African facilities, according to CNN.

The factory in Rwanda cost $24 million to build and can make 1,200 phones per day, Forbes reports.

The Kigali factory employs 200 people with women making up 60 percent of the workforce.

Mara Phones is producing two Android-enabled smartphone models. The Mara X has 16 gigabytes of storage and retails for around $130, while the more advanced Mara Z model with 32 gigabytes of storage is sold for around $190, according to NewTimes.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 68: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin talks about the recent backlash against LeBron James for not speaking up for Joshua Wong and the violent Hong Kong protestors.

Reviews of the two models have been fairly positive, with reviewers describing them as high-quality and inexpensive devices considering their modest specifications.

The poor storage space available on the devices has been a point of criticism for some reviewers.

https://t.co/U9ngYZsKNj@MaraPhones has opened factories in #Rwanda and #SouthAfrica that are churning out the first #smartphones manufactured entirely in #Africa. The company says it believes customers will pay slightly more for quality phones that are locally made. — NewsForKids (@NewsForKidsNet) November 22, 2019