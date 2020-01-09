Podcast Magazine Launching In 2020 Focuses On Media Consumers ‘Beyond The Microphone’

52 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Podcast Magazine is set to be launched this January and will focus on taking readers “beyond the microphone”.

It will not be the first of its kind because other such publications including Podster Magazine, HotPod, PodcastOne, and podtopod are already in existence.

Podcasting has grown in popularity, so it makes sense that there are a number of publications for and about podcasters.

2019 was a breakout year for podcasting. More than half of Americans have listened to a podcast and about a third of them listened to them every month, according to Edison Research’s Infinite Dial report.

That was the largest yearly increase since data on podcasting started being tracked in 2008.

Podcast creation also continues to grow. More than 700,000 podcasts and 29 million podcast episodes created in 2019, up 27 percent from the previous year.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 68: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin talks about the recent backlash against LeBron James for not speaking up for Joshua Wong and the violent Hong Kong protestors.

Big companies are finally starting to pay attention to the podcast space.

Spotify said it planned to spend $500 million on acquisitions and has already acquired content studio Gimlet, tech platform Anchor, and true crime network Parcast for a combined $400 million.

Publications such as Podcast Magazine and others are becoming popular and they are expected to continue growing in 2020.

Launching in January 2020, Podcast Magazine is positioned to be the preeminent publication focused on taking readers ‘beyond the microphone.’ Sign up to receive a lifetime subscription, and give yourself and your friends the gift of monthly awesome.https://t.co/koowVU81Pr pic.twitter.com/okxcVTAv3N — Podcast Movement (@PodcastMovement) December 5, 2019

In the latest episode of Podcast Movement Sessions, we discuss how Queer Culture has turned to podcasting as a means of telling unique stories to a global audience. Connor Wright of @gayfuturepod talks about the lack of narratives that led to Gay Future.https://t.co/AB3PTDFHmz pic.twitter.com/xA90dOeZND — Podcast Movement (@PodcastMovement) January 3, 2020

Launching in January 2020, Podcast Magazine is positioned to be the preeminent publication focused on taking readers ‘beyond the microphone.’ Sign up to receive a lifetime subscription, and give yourself and your friends the gift of monthly awesome.https://t.co/koowVU81Pr pic.twitter.com/okxcVTAv3N — Podcast Movement (@PodcastMovement) December 5, 2019