Opinion: Crypto Market’s Fragmented And Decentralized Structure Can Make It More Vulnerable To Manipulation

60 SHARES Share Tweet Share

The fragmented and decentralized structure associated with crypto markets is vulnerable to manipulation, according to a research analyst at CoinDesk. Image: Unsplash

The sudden drop of bitcoin’s price on May 17 across a number of exchanges was a good indicator of how vulnerable a fragmented and decentralized structure such as crypto markets is to manipulation, according to a research analyst at CoinDesk.

According to Galen Moore, a senior researcher at CoinDesk, the bitcoin price tumble was not random and was caused by a large bitcoin seller placing a large order well below the market, causing downward pressure on the price and triggering auto-liquidations of long positions in hundreds of millions of dollars.

Manipulation due to fragmented and decentralized structure

This kind of manipulation, Moore says, is possible because crypto markets have a shallow depth as they are fragmented among dozens of the largest exchanges.

“This situation may be worsening,” Moore wrote.

“Bitcoin’s bid-ask spreads have widened on most of the largest exchanges in 2019, indicating decreasing market depth. Exchanges that are part of price discovery infrastructure are thin enough that a large-ish order will move the price.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 68: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin talks about the recent backlash against LeBron James for not speaking up for Joshua Wong and the violent Hong Kong protestors.

To resolve this problem, exchanges such as BitMEX have revised their bitcoin price index components while others like Deribit have promoted a different way of handling liquidation.

But Moore says that as long as deep pools of liquidity remain on shallow pools, bitcoin’s market structure will be out of balance and manipulators will have incentives to find ways around these patches.

The Mechanics of Market Manipulation: The crypto market's fragmented and decentralized structure can make it more vulnerable to manipulation, writes CoinDesk Research’s Galen Moore. https://t.co/cUhxX5JzKF #Markets #Business #Market_Manipulation #Price_Manipulation pic.twitter.com/qHiYmcyYOy — Erich Strasser 🔥 (@erich_strasser) November 30, 2019

EVERY MARKET IS MANIPULATED, what do you mean — BTCmoonboy (@BTCTolga) November 30, 2019

Just now figuring this out? — THE BISHOP (@BizhopCrypto) November 30, 2019

The whole crypto market is about manipulation and thats why here we are — superumbi999 (@superumbias) December 2, 2019

What and knowone manipulates the stock markets? Come on! — codie housam (@Hoosy1988) November 30, 2019

oh, you'd better reveal all US manipulations — Shaun B (@money4meandu) November 30, 2019