Written by Ann Brown

Speaking with Rev. Al Sharpton on Sharpton’s MSNBC show, Georgetown University professor Michael Eric Dyson noted that Black voters are not too happy with Democrats right now.

Dyson responded that “it is going to be extremely difficult if [candidates] can’t relate to Black and brown voters. What’s interesting is that they feel that is…Black voters are safe in the pocket, it’s let’s try and get disenfranchised white voters, but the truth is the Black voters are sick and tired of being taken for granted and sick and tired of being rendered last on the totem pole.”

He charged that the candidates can’t “just go to the Black church and win Black voters…you have to have a game plan.”

Dyson isn’t the only saying Black voters are demanding more. At a debate in Atlanta with the Democratic candidates in late November both New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Sen. Kamala Harris of California, two Black candidates (Harris has since left the race), both said Black voters aren’t happy. In fact, Booker claimed “Black voters are pissed off and they’re worried” about the party’s ability to win the 2020 presidential election.

Booker joined Sen. Kamala Harris of California when he said “Black voters are tired of politicians stumping for their votes but failing to deliver on promises to end poverty, racism, and unfairness in the justice system,” The Los Angeles Times reported.

Booker and Harris attacked frontrunner Joe Biden during the debate for remarks Biden said about opposing the national legalization of marijuana.

“I thought you might have been high when you said it,” Booker said to Biden. “Marijuana in our country is already legal for privileged people, and the war on drugs has been a war on Black and brown people.”

“Harris and Booker also criticized Biden’s effort to play up his deep support within the Black community, a key bloc in the Democratic base that the eventual nominee will need to mobilize during the primaries and in the general election,” The New York Times reported.

“I’m part of that Obama coalition. I come out of the Black community in terms of my support,” Biden said. “They [Black voters] know who I am.”