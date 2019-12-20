Corporate Debt Close To Record $10T. Borrowing Binge Poses New Risks

47 SHARES Share Tweet Share

A decade of low interest rates has allowed companies to sell record amounts of bonds to investors, sending total U.S. corporate debt to nearly $10 trillion. Photo by Rebrand Cities from Pexels

U.S. corporate debt has swelled to nearly $10 trillion, a record 47 percent overall of the world’s largest economy, according to recent data cited by the Washington Post.

The borrowing binge that has ballooned investment-grade debt in recent years now poses a new risk.

The cheap borrowing cost post the 2008 financial crisis could worsen a future economic downturn, according to experts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and trillion-dollar asset manager BlackRock.

Ballooning corporate debt could leave economies more vulnerable

Some of America’s best-known companies such as AT&T, General Motors and CVS Health have splurged on borrowed cash.

In an October report, the IMF said loose monetary policy by central banks around the world over the last decade could have made some systematically-important economies more vulnerable to an economic slowdown.

“Corporate leverage can also amplify shocks, as corporate deleveraging could lead to depressed investment and higher unemployment, and corporate default could trigger losses and curb lending by banks,” the IMF wrote.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 68: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin talks about the recent backlash against LeBron James for not speaking up for Joshua Wong and the violent Hong Kong protestors.

BlackRock also said in a report that BBB-rated bonds, the lowest bracket of the investment-grade debt, now accounted for more than half of the market compared to just 17 percent in 2001.

This basically means the creditworthiness of bond issuers has fallen and leverage levels are creeping towards the highest readings since 1992.

US corporate-debt-to-GDP at record high.



(via BAML) pic.twitter.com/ePTyGF7ZIh — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) October 8, 2019

Corporate sector is likely to cause next US recession, Natixis's Lavorgna says as corp sector balance sheets rel stretched compared to history. Corp sector debt to GDP ratio currently near record at 45.4%. When econ entered recession in 2001 & 2008, ratio was 44.4% & 44.0%, resp. pic.twitter.com/L3y16iEC15 — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) July 11, 2018