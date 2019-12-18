Are Electric Vehicles Really So Climate Friendly?

30 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Electric vehicles also emit a substantial amount of carbon dioxide, with the only difference being that they emit via the power plant, not the exhaust pipe. Customers look at the new electric 530e BMW car, on display at the e-Motor show, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, April 11, 2019. Image: AP Photo/Hussein Malla

As emission levels allowed from cars in Europe and America have dropped over the years, there has been an increase in the number of electric vehicles hitting the roads.

But are electric cars really climate-friendly?

That might not be the case, according to Hans-Werner Sinn, a professor of economics at the University of Munich.

Electric vehicles still not completely climate-friendly

Sinn, in an opinion piece published by The Guardian, say the European Union emission formula for cars “is nothing but a big scam” and that electric cars actually also emit a substantial amount of carbon dioxide, with the only difference being that electric cars emit via the power plant, not the exhaust pipe.

“As long as coal- or gas-fired power plants are needed to ensure energy supply during the “dark doldrums” when the wind is not blowing and the sun is not shinning, EVs, like ICE vehicles, run partly on hydrocarbons,” Sinn wrote.

ICE cars, in this case, means Internal Combustion Engine cars.

“And even when they are charged with solar- or wind-generated energy, enormous amounts of fossil fuels are used to produce EV batteries in China and elsewhere, offsetting the supposed emissions reduction. As such, the EU’s intervention is not much better than a cutoff device for an emissions control system.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 68: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin talks about the recent backlash against LeBron James for not speaking up for Joshua Wong and the violent Hong Kong protestors.

But in a rebuttal, William Todts, executive director of research firm Transport and Environment, says Sinn’s analysis is fundamentally flawed.

“Usually the plot is as follows: a smaller petrol or diesel car is compared with a bigger, more powerful electric car; then the fossil fuel car is assumed to be as efficient as the E.U.’s official tests portray,” Todts said.

This is specific to Germany's supply, and to a diesel comparison, but the points are worth considering:



Are electric vehicles really so climate friendly? https://t.co/kmHwcnjVvP — Paul Kedrosky (@pkedrosky) November 26, 2019

Study finds Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) are “more climate-friendly” than Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) when range is 250km or more. https://t.co/RkE0zIy2Fe — Hydrogenics (@hydrogenics) July 22, 2019